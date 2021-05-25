BBC Launches Investigation Into Princess Diana Interview

PRPhotos.com

The BBC is investigating its editorial culture and practices following a damaging inquiry into the circumstances behind a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

In a statement, the board said the report was “profoundly sobering.” It found that former reporter Martin Bashir tricked the late Diana into the interview via fake bank statements, and the BBC subsequently never investigated his wrongdoing.

Sir Nick Serota, Ian Hargreaves and Sir Robbie Gibb, who oversees the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee, will launch a new probe, set to conclude and share its findings in September.

“We have confidence that the processes and guidelines in today’s BBC are much stronger than they were in 1995, but we know we must also do what we can to prevent such an incident happening again. As such, we think it is right that we review the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial policies and governance in detail,” the board said in a statement.

“In doing this, the board will hold the executive to account to ensure there are strong day to day editorial processes and a clear route by which to handle any specific issues arising from Lord Dyson‘s report. The board will look at the culture of the BBC as part of its remit to assess the effectiveness of policies and practice.”

After the report, Prince William blamed the BBC for contributing to his mother’s “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the years before her death.