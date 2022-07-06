Beauty and the Beast, Stranger Things, Issa Rae + More!

ABC TO BROADCAST LIVE-ACTION ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC will be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with a two-hour live-action/animated special. The special is scheduled to air on December 15th and will be available for streaming on Disney+ on December 16th.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ CROSSES ONE BILLION HOURS WATCHED: Deadline reports that, after the final two episodes of Stranger Things dropped on July 1st, the show has passed the billion hours watched mark. Stranger Things is the second show to hit this goalpost, with Squid Game being the first.

THE TRAILER FOR ‘RAP SH!T’ IS RELEASED: Variety reports that the trailer for Insecure creator Issa Rae‘s new show Rap Sh!t dropped on Tuesday (July 5th). The series, which follows two former high school friends who reunite to form a rap group in Miami, will premiere on July 21st on HBO Max.

CHRIS EVANS TO COSTAR ALONGSIDE EMILY BLUNT FOR ‘PAIN HUSTLERS:’ Deadline reports that Captain America star Chris Evans is set to star opposite Emily Blunt in the Netflix movie Pain Hustlers. Production for the film, which centers around a high-school dropout named Liza Drake (Blunt) in Central Florida, is expected to begin in late August.