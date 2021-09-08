Behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Plans for the Monarchy

PRPhotos.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton are both set to turn 40 soon, and it seems they are also ready to remake the Windsor family in a more modern image, People reports.

The pair have come up with a set of rules that has helped them navigate royal and family life, and will set the stage for the future.

"They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole," their former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton tells PEOPLE Royals.

"He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve," continues Lowther-Pinkerton. "The Duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it's like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family."

Focusing on initiatives from mental health and parenting to climate change, they "are playing a really important role in finding a point of connection for a different range of subjects that the family hasn't always connected with," says a former staffer.

The pair share Princes Louis, 3, George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. They are trying to raise their trip in a pressure-free environment, People reports.