Behind Kylie Jenner’s Massive Spending Spree

Did Kylie Jenner blow her billionaire standing by shelling out more than $100 million on a private jet and multiple real-estate deals? Page Six speculates that that’s the case after Forbes stripped the 22-year-old of her “youngest ever self-made billionaire” title, claiming she faked tax returns and used a “web of lies” to boost her net worth.

But her lawyer Michael Kump slammed the story as “filled with outright lies … Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false.”

And Page Six reports that she spent between $50 million and $70 million on a Global Express Jet alone, which she had fitted out “in the theme of daughter Stormi‘s birthday” in February, according to one source. The jets cost $5 million a year to run.

She also snagged a $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, Calif., grabbed a $15 million vacant plot of land next to her current home in Hidden Hills, shelled out $3.25 million for land at the exclusive Madison Club in Palm Springs, and hired Tom Brady‘s architect Richard Landry to build a new house, Page Six reports. Plus, she has donated millions to coronavirus relief, wildfire relief and womens’ charities.

DODGING MOM

The source said, “Kylie’s sisters are concerned about her spending. Yes, she’s got a lot of money — but she doesn’t seem to realize how easy it is to blow through all of it.

“She’s likely spent over $130 million in the past year.”

Kylie is also reportedly dodging calls from her momager Kris Jenner, who takes 10% of Kylie’s deals. A source tells The Sun: “Kylie won’t answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high.”