Behind Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Luxe Post-Prison Escape

After their stint in prison for fraud, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli celebrated with a secret trip to an exclusive resort in California, per Page Six. The Full House star and her husband were spotted chilling at The Madison Club in La Quinta.

“They arrived together in the afternoon of Friday, April 23, and kept a super low profile,” an insider said.

“It was the perfect high-end place for them to reconnect after such a long time apart and Mossimo was released from home confinement,” the source said.

“The Madison Club is one of the most exclusive country clubs in the world and it’s somewhere they clearly knew they wouldn’t be photographed,” they added.

Giannulli was allowed to serve the final two weeks of his five-month stint in the college admissions scam under house arrest. Loughlin wrapped up her two months in December. The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for shelling out $500K in a bid to get daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into University of Southern California.

The resort offers a stellar fitness center, spa, movie theater and draws A-listers like Sly Stallone and the Kardashians. The pair are reportedly hoping to move to Idaho to work on their marriage.