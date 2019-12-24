Behind the Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split

PRPhotos.com

Channing Tatum and Jessie J‘s romance was doomed due to bad timing, People reports. A source spills: “He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

The pair got together in October of 2018 after Tatum split from ex-wife Jennie Dewan, with whom he shares Everly.

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” says the source.

J recently admitted that because they were connected in the press before their romance had really gotten off the ground, it added extra pressure. She told U.K.’s The Times: “Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure.”