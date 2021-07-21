Behind the Royal Scenes as Prince Harry Plans Memoir

PRPhotos.com

How does Prince Harry’s family feel about his upcoming memoir of royal life?

Random House is expected to release the untitled book in 2022; he received a reported $20 million for the book, proceeds he will donate to charity.

His father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, from whom he is estranged, are reportedly concerned about the book. As fans will no doubt recall, when Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised interview, the public reaction to their allegations of neglect and racism was swift and broad.

Some sources have told The Sun and The Telegraph that royals were caught off-guard by the memoir, but Harry’s reps said they gave the royals a head’s up.

The 36-year-old has been at work on the memoir for at least a year, but a spokesperson told People that he alerted his family to its publication “very recently.”

Many observers see his decision to pen a memoir as a final severing of his ties with the Queen, Charles and William.

A source told the Daily Mail: “I think everyone is just tired of being angry when it comes to those two. They have spent the last 18 months doing everything they promised Her Majesty they wouldn’t do—making a living off their previous lives and status as members of the royal family. It’s depressingly predictable, unfortunately.”