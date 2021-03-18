Behind the Scenes of a Royal Family In Crisis

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has sent shockwaves across the world, and the royal family is still in recovery. Insiders are speaking to People and Us Weekly about what is happening behind closed doors after Meghan and Harry shared her suicidal thoughts, and allegations that an unnamed senior royal raised concern over the “darkness” of their son Archie’s skin.

An insider tells People there was "anger. There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too."

Now, as Buckingham Palace brings in an outside firm to investigate claims that Meghan bullied staffers, they’re all reeling from that as well. An insider tells People: “For [some staffers] there was real stress and real trauma. These are real people and there is a human toll."

THE QUEEN

The Queen, insiders tell Us, is trying to balance the allegations of racism and bullying. They say: “She has barely had any time to herself since the interview and has been in constant crisis meetings.”

“The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this,” the source tells Us. “She’s trying to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”

WILLIAM

Many are saddened as Harry and his brother Prince William remain estranged: "It's a sad state of affairs, because William and Harry could have been so brilliant" as a team. "To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking."

PHILIP

The 99-year-old Prince Philip, meanwhile, who just left the hospital after a 28-day stay, is being kept in the dark over concerns for his health.

“The family are very keen that he’s not aware of the full extent of the interview,” royal commentator Katie Nicholl told Australia’s 9Honey.