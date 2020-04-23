Behind the Scenes of Meghan and Harry’s L.A. Life in Lockdown

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down from their senior royal roles and have moved to L.A. with their baby Archie, but that doesn’t necessarily mean their day-to-day life has changed much.

They’re still hiding from paparazzi, and finding ways to give back, according to reports in People and Us Weekly. The pair have made a trio of deliveries for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in L.A. that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to those living with critical illnesses at greater risk during the pandemic.

A source tells People that as they settle into life in L.A., they are only leaving “their house for charity work.”

“They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” the source adds.

“Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told People. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.

Meghan also recently led a Zoom call with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, with whom she collaborated on a charitable cookbook in 2018, while Harry got in touch with parents involved in WellChild, which provides assistance to ill kids in the U.K.

During the call, he said: “If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control, and all of a sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”