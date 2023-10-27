Bella Hadid Addresses Israel-Hamas War

PRPhotos.com

Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Thursday (October 26th) to address the tragedies that have been taking place in Israel and Gaza. The half-Palestinian supermodel began her post by asking fans to forgive her for her “silence” over the last two weeks.

“I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. Hadid revealed that she has received “hundreds of death threats daily” and that her family feels as though they are “in danger,” but that she refuses to be “silenced any longer.”

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood,” she continued. “Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth.”

Hadid added that she also “mourns for the Israeli families that have been dealing of the pain and aftermath” of the Hamas attack in Israel earlier this month. “Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere,” she wrote. “Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement.”