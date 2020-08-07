Home » Entertainment » Bella Hadid Flips Off the NYPD for Being Mask-Free

Bella Hadid Flips Off the NYPD for Being Mask-Free

Bella Hadid is not feeling New York’s Finest’s latest look. The 23-year-old posted a series of snaps on IG Stories in Manhattan, including one in which she flips the bird at cops not wearing masks.

“U guys look goofy,” Hadid wrote in her first picture, showing her turning her masked face toward three uniformed cops on the complete opposite side of the street. “WEAR A MASK,” she wrote.

Hadid added: “Hey @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….. :)”

In a recent cover story shot by her sister Gigi Hadid for Elle, she spoke out about using her platform for good. “I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older,” she said, adding that she wanted young followers to “know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time.”

