Bella Hadid Opens Up On Extreme Anxiety

Bella Hadid is getting real about her mental health. The 25-year-old model shared a raw post Tuesday, saying that her life isn’t as picture-perfect as it may seem.

She shared a video of Willow Smith that resonated with her. In it, Smith talked about her insecurities and not feeling "good enough." Hadid also included a gallery of selfies of herself crying and a candid caption about her mental health.

“I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this," Hadid wrote.

Hadid reminded followers that they are "not alone" and "there is always a light at the end of the tunnel."

"This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now. Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides," she wrote.

"Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you," Hadid concluded.

Earlier this year, Hadid took time of social media to focus on her mental health.