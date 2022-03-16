Home » Entertainment » Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Getting A Nose Job At 14

Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Getting A Nose Job At 14

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

In a cover story for Vogue’s April 2022 issue, Bella Hadid opened up about the cosmetic work she’s had done in the past. The supermodel told the publication that she wished she hadn’t gotten a nose job when she was 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she said.

She went on to discuss others’ perceptions of her when it comes to plastic surgery. “People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she said.

Hadid added, “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Related Articles

Bob Saget’s Fatal Injury Might Have Been Caused By ‘A Fall Onto A Carpeted Floor’
Kylie Jenner Says, ‘Postpartum Has Not Been Easy’ Six Weeks After Giving Birth
Melissa McCarthy Says Playing Ursula Was An ‘Out Of Body’ Experience
LAMH Star Martell Holt Says Ex Wife Melody Kept Him Away From Their Children
Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Dead At 37 Following Battle With Cancer
Hailey Bieber Confirms She Was Hospitalized For Blood Clot In Her Brain