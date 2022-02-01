Bella Hadid Says She Was In Abusive Relationships With Both Men And Women

PRPhotos.com

Bella Hadid recently revealed on Victoria Secret’s VS Voices podcast that she has been in multiple abusive relationships.

“I constantly went back to men – and also, women – that had abused me and that’s where the people pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my work space. I began to be a people-pleaser with my job,” she said.

As the daughter of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel said, “I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up. I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice.”

“Then moving into relationships growing up, and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely,” she added.

Hadid was in a very public on-again, off-again relationship with the The Weeknd from 2015 to 2019. She is currently dating art director Marc Kalman.