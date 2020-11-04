Bella Hadid Takes Mom to the Polls, Slams Lil Pump

PRPhotos.com

Supermodel Bella Hadid takes her civic duty seriously, and she helped her mom do the same. She has been an Instagram voting activist, sharing info on registration, polling station location and an “I Voted” sticker. On Election Day, she shared a shot of herself and her mom, who is Dutch, heading to the polls.

Yolanda Hadid recently became an American citizen, and was able to vote for the first time. The pair for blue (a nod to the Dems?) and Hadid captioned the shot: “I am so proud of her!!! Wearing our best Blues!!!!!.”

Hadid also called out rapper Lil Pump for endorsing President Trump. She posted a shot of the 20-year-old wearing Trump gear, and wrote on IG Story: “This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser.”

Pump hit up Trump’s rally Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the president mistakenly introduced him as “Little Pimp.”