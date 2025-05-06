Bella Ramsey Didn’t Leave Their House For Months Due To Fear Of Vomiting

Bella Ramsey, known for their role in The Last of Us, revealed a struggle with emetophobia, a fear of vomiting that kept them housebound for months. “I remember in nursery [school], there was a kid who threw up in the sand pit and a bit went onto my red Crocs and I found it amusing,” the non-binary actor said on The Louis Theroux Podcast. “Every memory since then that I have of vomit, it is scary. I also remember every single time anyone in my life has ever felt, felt sick or been sick. Even now, I can recall any time anyone’s felt sick or been sick in my presence.” Though there was a time when Ramsey would “rather die than throw up,” they no longer suffer from emetophobia, noting that their autism diagnosis helped them understand and cope with the fear, providing insights into their past struggles and leading to a more manageable present. (EW)