Bella Thorne Smashes OnlyFans Records With $1M Payday

Bella Thorne’s fans are ready and willing to pay for access to her. Within 24 hours of debuting her page on OnlyFans, the actress set a record by earning more than $1 million. Within a week, she made $2 million. 

OnlyFans is a paid subscription platform providing adult and NSFW content. She is hardly the only bold-faced name to participate; rapper Cardi B has also contributed to the site.

Thorne announced the launch of her own page on social media August 14th, and is using OnlyFans to share personal content and never-before-seen images and videos for subscribers at $20 a month. Creators receive about 80% of the revenue, and can also earn tips. 

The former Disney star has made moves into the adult arena before; last year, she earned the Vision Award from Pornhub for her directorial debut on  Her & Him. 

Thorne reportedly plans to use her OnlyFans revenue to fund her production company, and will also make donations to charity. She also plans to use the experience as fodder for a film about the site. 

