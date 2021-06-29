Bella Twins Apologize for Mean Girl Chyna Comments

PRPhotos.com

Nikki Bella is apologizing for remarks she made about pro-wrestler Chyna that resurfaced on social media. Nikki and Brie were on Fashion Police in 2013, and Nikki held up a shot of Chyna and said: "We don't know if it's a man or a woman."

On Monday, she took to social media to write: "I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and, in turn, hurt her family and others.” She says she wishes she could take the comment back and adds … "Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh."

Chyna died in 2016 from an accidental overdose. In her apology, Nikki thanks Chyna for opening doors for women in wrestling, like the Bella Twins, and says she should be remembered as an "icon and pioneer."

Chyna has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.