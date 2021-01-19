Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Done

PRPhotos.com

After about a year of romance, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are calling it quits. The pair got together while filming Deep Water in New Orleans. A source tells People that de Armas ended things.

They said: “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source close to Affleck and de Armas adds. “They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to waer at home They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The pair quarantined together in L.A. and were seen on romantic journeys to her native Cuba and Costa Rica. Affleck, who is 48, shares three children with his ex Jennifer Garner. He, the 32-year-old de Armas and Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, were seen together multiple times on outings. In June, she joined Affleck, the children and his mother Christine on a trip to Georgia. She sold her home and moved in with him in late summer.