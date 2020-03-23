Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Going Strong?

PRPhotos.com

Dating a celeb would be challenging under normal circumstances, but love during the time of coronavirus? It seems Ben Affleck and his rumored new romance Ana de Armas are going strong, despite California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s order to stay home and distance yourself from anyone not in your circle.

After traveling together in Armas’ native Cuba, the pair were photographed cuddling up while strolling through the Pacific Palisades, while walking her Maltese, Elvis. A few days prior, they were spotted on a coffee run in L.A.

The pair star together in an erotic thriller, Deep Water. Before they were linked romantically, Armas told ET of working with Affleck: “It's pretty exciting. I don't think I've ever done anything like it. It's a genre that I have never played, and Adrian Lyne is the master of that genre. I love Ben and everything's going well, but it's too soon to even know what it's going to be like.”

He seemingly confirmed their relationship last week when she posted a shot of herself on IG, and he demanded photo credit in the comments.