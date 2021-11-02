Ben Affleck and J. Lo Meet Up With Jennifer Garner Trick-or-Treating

PRPhotos.com

In what could have been a trick, but ended up being a treat, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly ran into his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Halloween. Affleck and Lopez were trick-or-treating with her son Max, and his son Samuel, in costumes, when they ran into Garner in their private, gated Malibu community.

It’s unclear what exactly went down, but insiders speculate that the exes—who have always prioritized co-parenting—planned to meet up and enjoy an outing together.

"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," a source tells PEOPLE. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and divorced in 2018 after separating in 2015. Affleck and Lopez were engaged, but nixed their wedding in 2004. The pair rekindled their romance in April and went public with it on Lopez’s birthday in July.