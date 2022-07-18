Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Get Married In Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially husband and wife! On Sunday (July 17th), TMZ reported that Bennifer ditched the big wedding—for now—and eloped in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Later in the day, Lopez confirmed the news through her On The JLo newsletter. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote.

The pair might not have made it to the altar 20 years ago, but the second time’s the charm! Lopez continued, “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The Hustlers actress signed off on her newsletter: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”