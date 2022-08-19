Home » Entertainment » Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Prepare For Weekend Wedding

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Prepare For Weekend Wedding

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Bennifer 2.0‘s second wedding is just around the corner! Page Six reports that preparation for the big event has begun.

On Thursday (August 18th), a marquee was seen being constructed on Affleck’s riverfront estate in Georgia.

The couple were also spotted out on the town in Savannah, Georgia, with family and friends. Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet was spotted with them, drinking coffee and walking alongside Affleck.

This comes a month after Lopez and Affleck got married for the first time in Las Vegas.

Related Articles

Brad Pitt Foundation Reaches Settlement For Faulty New Orleans Homes
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him For Three Weeks After She Was Denied A Role In ‘Beast’
Report: Jay Shetty To Officiate Bennifer Wedding
Coroner’s Report Reveals Cause Of Death For Anne Heche
Zoe Kravitz Addresses Backlash For Her Oscars Slap Comments
Ezra Miller Is In Treatment For ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’