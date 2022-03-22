Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Visit $50 Million Home

PRPhotos.com

It looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have found their dream home—and it’s a big one! According to TMZ, the couple is in contract to buy a $50 million home together in Bel-Air, California.

Surrounded by trees, the property is nearly 20,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Known as “The Bellagio Estate,” it rests on 1.1 acres of land.

The lavish estate includes a home theater, a gym, multiple kitchens, an infinity edge pool, and pocket gardens throughout the landscape.

Affleck and Lopez visited the estate over the weekend along with Lopez’s daughter, Emme. Affleck was seen taking photos inside.