Ben Affleck Calls His DVD Commentary For ‘Armageddon’ The “Best Work In My Career”

Ben Affleck says his infamous DVD commentary for Armageddon is some of the best work of his career. “People approach me to talk about the commentary on this disc as much as they do movies that I’ve been in,” the actor told Criterion Collection in a new interview. “And it’s because I didn’t know any better than to be really honest. I won’t spoil it for those of you who are interested. It is an achievement that I am proud of and didn’t intend to be as good as I now think it is at the time.” Affleck’s commentary, which contains playful jabs at director Michael Bay and tongue-in-cheek remarks about the ridiculous plot, has remained a fan favorite. (EW)

