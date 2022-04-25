Ben Affleck Denies Emma Hernan’s Raya Claims

PRPhotos.com

In a newly released episode of Selling Sunset, real estate agent Emma Hernan says she matched with Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya shortly before he reunited with Jennifer Lopez. However, on Saturday (April 23rd), a rep for Affleck rejected these claims.

Affleck’s rep told People, “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

On the new episode of Selling Sunset, released on Friday (April 22nd) along with the rest of the fifth season, Chrishell Stause says, “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl…” before Hernan cuts in to say, “He may or may not have been texting me.”

“He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times,” Hernan added, saying that she “didn't go.” A rep for Hernan claims this took place in 2019.

“You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt,” Stause said. Hernan responded, “Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”