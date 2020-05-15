Home » Entertainment » Ben Affleck Goes All-Out for Ana de Armas’ Birthday

Ben Affleck Goes All-Out for Ana de Armas’ Birthday

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ relationship is heating up. Not only are they quarantining together and wearing matching heart necklaces, he is doing everything he can to make her feel celebrated on her birthday, according to reports.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

Affleck took Armas to Joshua Tree National Park on April 30th to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

“He worked hard to make her birthday both safe and memorable,” a second source tell Us of Affleck.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Armas was married to actor-model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

Related Articles

Cop Suspended For ‘Closed Casket’ Remark After Shooting And Killing Sean Reed
Oprah Winfrey Memorializes Ahmaud Arbery, Cancels Plans for the Rest of the Year
Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Murphy, Hollywood, Ben Affleck and More!
Industry News: CBS, Robert De Niro, Dwayne Johnson and More!
Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep,Stephen Colbert Set for Livestream Coronavirus Benefit
Royal Birthday Wishes for Archie as Prince Harry Sells Off Guns To Make Meghan Markle Happy