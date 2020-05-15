Ben Affleck Goes All-Out for Ana de Armas’ Birthday

PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ relationship is heating up. Not only are they quarantining together and wearing matching heart necklaces, he is doing everything he can to make her feel celebrated on her birthday, according to reports.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

Affleck took Armas to Joshua Tree National Park on April 30th to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

“He worked hard to make her birthday both safe and memorable,” a second source tell Us of Affleck.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Armas was married to actor-model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.