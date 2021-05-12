Ben Affleck Has Been Wooing J. Lo for Awhile?

PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have been rekindling their romance for quite some time, TMZ reports. Sources tell the site that he started sending her love notes in February when she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

After seeing pics of her, he wrote to tell her how much he wished he could be there; at the time, she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Interestingly, a recent InStyle cover story on J. Lo also included quotes from Affleck, but not Rodriguez. Affleck said: “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

The pair didn’t connect in person until J. Lo and A-Rod were done, but TMZ writes that the trail of love letters explains why they got back together seemingly so quickly. The pair have been spotted in L.A. and Montana on a romantic getaway.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2004, but broke it off, blaming their split in part on the public’s obsession with their relationship.