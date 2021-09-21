Ben Affleck Is In Awe Of JLo

PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck recently told Adweek that he is in “awe” of Jennifer Lopez.

He told the outlet, “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them. I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is.”

Lopez is the magazine’s recipient of the publication’s Brand Visionary Award.