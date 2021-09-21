Home » Entertainment » Ben Affleck Is In Awe Of JLo

Ben Affleck Is In Awe Of JLo

Ben Affleck recently told Adweek that he is in “awe” of Jennifer Lopez.

He told the outlet, “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them. I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is.”

Lopez is the magazine’s recipient of the publication’s Brand Visionary Award.

