Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson + More!

Getty Images

BEN AND JEN KISS AT A PUMPKIN PATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting into the holiday spirit. The pair were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other, sharing a kiss, at a pumpkin patch recently. Lopez’s child Emme could be seen in the background of a fan video capturing the moment. Both the Marry Me actress and the Gone Girl actor looked ready for fall in their respective sweaters. “They were kissing and holding onto each other and looked very in love,” one eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (October 24th).

THE GREVIN MUSEUM IN PARIS SAYS IT IS WORKING ON FIXING DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON’S WAX FIGURE: In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday (October 25th), the managing director of the Grevin Museum in Paris, Yves Delhommeau, said the museum is working on making the changes necessary to “better represent” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Delhommeau added that the museum got “a big surprise” when they put the Jumanji actor’s figure under the display lights. "His skin tone seemed too pale," he said. "And we suddenly realized we might have got it wrong." This comes after many people on social media criticized the wax figure, and Johnson announced he would have his team reach out to the museum to update the replica “with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color.”

JACOB ELORDI REVEALS HIS FIRST CELEBRITY CRUSH WAS BRAD PITT: Jacob Elordi appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently and shared that his first celebrity crush was none other than Brad Pitt. "I think in Troy," the Euphoria actor explained. "That's a beautiful man. There's just no denying it." Elordi also revealed that before auditioning for the role of Elvis Presley in Priscilla, all he knew about the “Hound Dog” singer came from the 2002 animated movie Lilo & Stitch. “The most I knew of Elvis was in Lilo & Stitch. … Which is a lot,” he said.

TARA REID DENIES HAVING AN EATING DISORDER: Tara Reid is trying to put an end to the rumors that she has an eating disorder. The American Pie actress spoke with the Los Angeles Inquisitor in an interview published on Wednesday (October 25th). “I have no anorexia and never have,” she said. “And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.” The Josie and the Pussycats actress added, “So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”