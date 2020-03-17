Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake, Vanessa Hudgens, Others Push Coronavirus Donations

PRPhotos.com

Hollywood is giving back to some of the most vulnerable populations amid the devastating coronavirus epidemic.

BEN AFFLECK

On Sunday, Ben Affleck said he has donated to food banks across the country as more and more vulnerable people are suffering.

He wrote on Instagram: “During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations — children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country.”

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Justin Timberlake is also sharing concern: “This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need.”

VANESSA HUDGENS

Vanessa Hudgens rallied support for Feeding America, writing: “School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus' disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country.”

DONATELLA VERSACE Fashion moguls and mother-daughter duo Donatella and Allegra Versace are giving back in Italy. Donatella shared on Instagram: “In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives. This is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.”