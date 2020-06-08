Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Visit Breonna Taylor Memorial as Ana De Armas Trolls Against Paparazzi

PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon brought two of their children with them to a memorial honoring slain Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso also joined them. Taylor was killed in her home on March 13th when plains-clothes officers entered on a no-knock warrant and shot her eight times. She is one of many murdered black people who protesters are demanding justice for.

ANA DE ARMAS

Meanwhile, Affleck’s girlfriend Ana de Armas has apparently decided to troll the paparazzi with a cardboard cutout of herself in front of his home. His children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, reportedly left it outside of his home. She was spotted for the first time with Affleck and his kids on May 23rd.

The pair have been aggressively pursued by paparazzi as they go about errands and walk their dogs, so observers opine that the cutout is their way of making light of an irritating situation.