PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck’s impeccable Spanish speaking skills have gone viral.

Clips of the Boston native discussing his new movie Air with Spain-based radio station Cadena SER have been popping up all over TikTok.

He revealed to Kelly Clarkson during a 2020 appearance on her talk show that he “picked up” the language at age 13, after spending a year in Mexico filming a TV show.