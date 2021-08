PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted popping into a jewelry store during their European vacation, TMZ reports. The pair were spotted at Faraone Mennella jewelry store in Capri, a store spokesperson told TMZ. J. Lo tried on a number of pieces, including necklaces and earrings, one of which cost $41K.

This all comes amid reports that the once-engaged pair are becoming increasingly serious, and friends—including Matt Damon—cheering them on from the sidelines.