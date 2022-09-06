Home » Entertainment » Ben Stiller And Sean Penn Banned From Russia

Ben Stiller And Sean Penn Banned From Russia

Sean Penn and Ben Stiller have been banned from Russia.

Variety reports that the actors were among “25 high ranking representatives of the business and expert communities as well as cultural figures” by the country’s foreign ministry. The individuals on the list are accused of “destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States.”

Penn traveled to Ukraine earlier this year while filming a documentary about the conflict with Russia for Vice and Stiller visited Ukrainian refugees in Poland in June before traveling to Kyiv as part of his work representing the UN Refugee Agency.

