Benson Boone To Perform At Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden

Benson Boone will perform at Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden on November 29th for a one-night event called Visa Live at the Rocket Garden. The 23-year-old artist said in a press release: “This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I’ll remember forever.” The performance will be livestreamed globally on TikTok against nine towering rockets from the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo eras. Tickets aren’t available to the public, but Florida residents 18 and older can enter to win free tickets starting November 6 at 9 a.m. ET. Visa Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper III said the venue “embodies the history of real space travel and the promise of future exploration.” (Story URL)