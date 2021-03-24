Home » Entertainment » Bethenny Frankel Finalizes Divorce, Gets Engaged

Bethenny Frankel Finalizes Divorce, Gets Engaged

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon, after finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy. Hoppy and Frankel married in 2010 and split in 2012, but have been famously at odds over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Bryn

A judge reportedly signed off on their split January 20th.

Frankel and Bernon have been dating since 2018, and while they split for a bit in 2020, she was spotted with a whopping engagement ring over the weekend in Florida. Insiders tell Page Six it’s a done deal.

Speaking to People of Bernon, she said in 2019: “He’s a good person who I love. I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

Related Articles

Kris Jenner Gets Real About Empire & Who She Calls in a Crisis
Anna Faris Gets Real About Split From Chris Pratt
Fifth Time the Charm? Nicolas Cage Gets Hitched Again
Kaley Cuoco Talks Divorce, Big Bang’s Ending, New Projects
Paris Hilton Is Engaged
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Real About Bullying, Surgery, Taking Nick’s Name