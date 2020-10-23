Bethenny Frankel Slams Tyra Banks’ Reported ‘Housewives’ Ban on ‘DWTS,’ Banks Walks it Back

PRPhotos.com

Bethenny Frankel was not happy when she heard that Tyra Banks had banned Real Housewives star and alums from Dancing With the Stars. Per an OK! story, Banks reportedly “made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom… Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

In a since deleted post, the 49-year-old tweeted: “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kim Fields all appeared on DWTS in seasons past.

In a later post, Frankel wrote: “I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way.”

Banks herself is claiming the rumor's bunk. “This is 100 percent untrue,” her longtime publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, told Page Six on Thursday. “She’s a huge fan of the Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the Housewives? She has nothing to do with casting.”