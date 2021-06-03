Bethenny Frankel To Launch New Wine

PRPhotos.com

Bethenny Frankel plans to follow her Skinnygirl success with a new line of wine called Forever Young.

The Real Housewives of New York star wrote on Instagram Wednesday (June 2nd), “Celebrities have historically been strictly told to never be photographed with alcohol. Liquor companies were marketed by men to men and I changed that game. Now it’s a whole new world for women, thanks to my little brand that could. I waited until I found another brand and concept that I wanted to call my own.”

She continued by saying she wants to do it all again with a new wine. She added “In the world of wine, it has become all about marketing and price and no taste. Forever Young wine is absolutely superb. It is next level. Every note is delicious. It is balanced. It is elevated. It is legit. With every sip, you will understand why I entered back into this space.”