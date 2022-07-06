Bette Midler Faces Backlash For Criticizing Trans-Inclusive Language

On Monday (July 4th), Bette Midler took to Twitter to share her thoughts on some of the trans-inclusive language being used around reproductive rights. Many Twitter users responded to the Beaches actress’ tweet with disappointment and attempted to reason with her.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you,” Midler wrote.

One person responded, “Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan. Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman.”

Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay wrote, “No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.”

Another user responded, “As a woman without a uterus, I support inclusive language to normalize that trans men need reproductive healthcare too, 100% It’s not trans people who are taking away my right to bodily anatomy. We’re all fighting the same fight.”