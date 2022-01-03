Betty White Dies At Age 99

Famed and beloved actress Betty White has died at 99 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, Betty died at her home in Los Angeles.

The former Golden Girl passed away just two weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday.

Her agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed her passing to NBC News, saying, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Authorities told E! News that Betty White's death had no signs of foul play and she appeared to have died from natural causes.

Betty, who appeared on sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore and Hot in Cleveland during her career on-screen, was preceded in death by her husband and TV host Allen Ludden, who lost his battle to stomach cancer in 1981.

Betty's start in Hollywood began in 1945 with her role in the short film Time to Kill. She also appeared in Hollywood years later in 1949. She landed her first major role in Life With Elizabeth in 1952 and remained on the show for three years, appearing in 40 episodes.

Betty White's most iconic role, Rose on The Golden Girls, was introduced to the world in 1985 and the show ran until 1992. She continued playing that same character on The Golden Palace the following year.

Betty also starred alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal in 2009.

Betty White would have turned 100 years old on January 17th.

The 100th birthday tribute for Betty, set to air in movie theaters for one-day only, will go on as planned.