Betty White’s Belongings To Be Auctioned Off

Betty White’s personal items will be auctioned off in September.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills put the Golden Girl's awards, paintings, scripts, jewlery and red carpet outfits on display Tuesday (April 5th).

Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions, told The New York Post, “All these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel in northern California, where she lived with her husband Allen Ludden.”

He added that the most personal item is a “14-carat gold watch that was gifted to Betty Dec. 25, 1940 with the initials T.C.W. which, of course, is Tess White, Betty’s mom.”

