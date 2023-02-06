Beyonce Makes Grammy History With 32nd Career Win

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce, who missed one of her awards, because she was stuck in traffic, made history as she picked up her 32nd career Grammy trophy and became the event’s most decorated artist ever. To a standing ovation, she said, “I’m trying not to get too emotional.” She picked up six out of nine of her evenings nominations, including for Best R&B Album for “Cuff It.”

Beyoncé surpassed Quincy Jones earlier in the night with her 29th win. And with her 32nd, she eclipsed conductor Georg Solti.

The coveted Album of the Year went to Harry Styles for Harry’s House. A grandma fan got to hand him the award, in return, he gave her a huge hug. He said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice.” He also won for Best Pop Vocal Album.

A few stand-out awards included… Lizzo winning Record of The Year, for “About Damn Time,” Bonnie Raitt got Song of the Year for “Just Like That.” Adele picked up Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me.” And Samara Joy won Best New Artist.

Best Rock Performance, as well as Best Song, went to Brandi Carlile and Best Rock Album went to Ozzy Osborne.

LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Ice-T, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Peppa, and others performed in honor of Hip Hop celebrating 50 years.

Also of note, after accepting with Sam Smith for “UnHoly,” Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Duo or Group. A few other spectacular performances included Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Chris Stapleton, and Lizzo.

Trevor Noah hosted the 65th Grammy Awards from Los Angeles for the third year in a row.

Album Of The Year

Harry Styles

Harry’s House

Record Of The Year

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

Song Of The Year

“Just Like That” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Unholy” Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher Michael Bublé

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“BREAK MY SOUL” Beyoncé Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

Best Rock Performance

“Broken Horses” Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance

“Degradation Rules” Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Best Rock Song

“Broken Horses” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Rock Album

Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele

“Easy On Me”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Beyonce

Renaissance

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Best Country Album

Willie Nelson

A Beautiful Time

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry Styles

Harry's House

Best R&B Song

Beyonce “Cuff It”

Best Musica Urbana Album

Bad Bunny

“Thank you so much. This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. For making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for. So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler, and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much. Thank you. Cheers and applause” :37 OC…much thank you Cheers and applause

Sam Smith and Kim Petras accepts award for Best Duo or group for “Unholy”

“Oh, my god. Thank you so much. Crazy, Sam, I love you so much. And this song has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me. And Sam has been a supporter of mine for so long. Um, Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award. Cheers and applause And I'm so — thank you. Um, and I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight. Sophie, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music. Madonna for fighting for lgbtq rights. So much. I don't think I could be here without Madonna. My mother. I grew up next to a highway in nowhere, Germany. And my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn't be here without her. And her support. Applause And everyone who believed in me to this point, I love you so much. The recording academy, thank you. This is a huge moment for me. Sam, thank you, you're a true angel and hero in my life. And I love you. And everyone who made the song too, I love you guys so much. Sorry I didn't write down the names. I love you. Ok. Bye-bye! Applause” 1:52 OC…Ok bye bye Applause

Bad Bunny wins the award for Best Musica Urbana Album

“Whew. Gracias. Applause Oh, wow, this is really humble. It's easy because I just made it this album with love and passion. Anything else. Love and passion. And when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier. The life is easier. I want to thank all, everyone who listened to my music. Speaking non-english Cheers and applause Speaking non-english I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico — Speaking non-english Speaking non-english Cheers and applause” 1:14 OC…to Puerto Rico Cheers and applause

Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album Award

“No, first and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage, you know, and the vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album. That's first and foremost. I want to thank — applause That's right. I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words, you know? Yeah. You know, as artists, we all entertainers. Stupid. And we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions. So making this record — this is one of my toughest records to make. And it allowed me to do that and allowed me to share other people's experiences. Going back and thinking back where I started with rap, how far I came, I would like to thank the culture for allowing me to evolve in order to make a song. Applause Like “Mother I'm sober.” That's special to me. All we ever wanted was to be the biggest underground artists of all time, and I finally found imperfection with this album. So I appreciate y'all, I love y'all. ♪♪” 1:10 OC…I love y'all

Beyonce accepting award for the most Grammy wins of all time as she accepts the award for best dance/electronic album

“Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night. Cheers and applause I want to thank god for protecting me. Thank you, god. I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. Applause I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I'd like to thank the queer community for your love. Cheers and applause And for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the grammys. Cheers and applause Thank you. ♪♪ ♪♪ “ 1:21 OC…grammys thank you

Dr.Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

“Yeah. I'm extremely moved by this award. I want to say thank you to the recording academy and the black musi collective for this honor. I know everybody in here probably knows this already, but this is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Cheers and applause Make some noise for hip-hop. Yeah. And where would I be without it? Where would a lot of people in here be without hip hop to be honest? Hip-hop became a life line for me as a teenager growing up in Compton. And it started with a song called “The adventures of grandmaster flash on the wheels of steel.” Scratching and mixing on the turn tables had me hooked and became the entry point to a 40-year career of doing something that I really love. What up, AP? Yeah. And much of what I love is involved with collaboration, assembling a team of talented artists, engineers and musicians with gifts different from mine and who shine in ways that I don't has been both inspiring and crucial to my success. And I'm extremely grateful to all of those who have comprised their team over the years. And I would not be here accepting this award without their contribution. Applause Yes. I'm also thankful to all the people who have been by my side, often through the difficult moments in my life that caused me to get to this point in my life, you know. Inspiration is one of my favorite words, and as a creative, it's what I'm always in search of, and I hope to leave behind long after I'm gone. So, what I love about this award is that it uses my name to inspire the next generation of producers, artists, and entrepreneurs to reach for their greatness and demand that from everybody around you. Applause And never compromise your vision at all. Pursue quality over quantity. And remember that everything is important. That is one of my mottos, everything is important. Thank you so much. Appreciate it. Cheers and applause” 2:16 OC…much appreciate it Cheers and applause

Adele accepts award for Best Pop Solo performance

“Oh, thank you. I really was just looking forward to coming tonight. I just want to dedicate this to my son Angelo. Oh god, Richie said don't cry. He said if you win tonight, don't cry. Here I am crying. Just to my son, I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time. I love a piano balad with it. Any kind of award, very old school and very brave. Love you all. I love you. Good night! Cheers and applause” :45 OC…you good night Cheers and applause

Samara Joy accepts for new Best New Artist

“I'm so, oh my gosh! I can't even believe it, I've been watching y'all on TV for like so long. To be here with you all born and raised in The Bronx, New York, My family is here. I've been singing all my life. My grandparents, my father…I'm so sorry. Thank you so much for this honor. Thank you so much to all of thepeople who listened to me, who supported me, all of you are so inspiring to me. All of you have inspired me because of who you are. You express yourself by showing exactly who you are authetically. So, to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as. I'm so thankful. Thank you to my team, thank you to managmenet, Matt, Chris. Everyobdy at virv record label. My little brother is here as my date, thank you Zach! Thank you all! Have a wonderful not, I'm so so grateful. Thank you. Cheers and Applause” SOUDNCUE 1:08 OC…grateful thank you Cheers and Applause

Harry Styles accepts Album of the year award

“Man, I've been so so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I listen to everyone in this category when I'm alone. I think on nights like tonight it's obviously so important to remember there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is very very kind. I'm so so grateful, I'm gonna pass it over to my collaborators. This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is soo so nice, thank you very much.Applause” SOUDNCUE :57 OC…you very much Applause

Bonnie Raitt accepts for song of the year for “Just Like That”

“Oh, my god. Cheers and applause I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment. Thank you for honoring me to all the academy that surrounds me with so much support and appreciates the art of songwriting, as I do. I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved organs to help another person live. And this story was so simple and so beautiful for these times, and people have been responding to this song, partly because of how much I love, and we all love John Prine, and that was the inspiration for the music for this song, and telling a story from the inside. And I just — I don't write a lot of songs, but I'm so proud that you appreciate this one and what this means for me and for the rest of the songwriters who I would not be up here tonight if it wasn't for the art of the Grat soul-digging, hard-working people that put these songs and ideas to music. So, I thank my team for helping me get this record out. And thank you so much. I'm just totally humbled. I really appreciate it. Thank you. Applause” 1:38 OC…it thank you Applause

Lizzo accepts award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time”

“I want to dedicate this award to Prince. Cheers and applause Um, when we lost prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. And I was like I don't care if my positivity bother you, what's wrong with you? And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn't mainstream at that point. I felt very misunderstood. I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world better place. Cheers and applause And now I look around, and there's all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling good! Cheers and applause And I'm just so proud to be a part of it. Because in a world where there's a lot of darkness and a lot of — I'd like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good inherently. And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself, because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you. I want to thank y'all for believing in me and supporting me. Blake and Ricky reed, producers of this record, nice life atlantic, full stop, Kevin Alana, team lizzo, my team my rock, my family, my mama, my sister, my brother, my daddy! My man. And lastly because I feel like there are so many g.o.a.t.'d artists. Beyonce, whoo! Applause In the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform. Laughter My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I'm good. And where you at, Beyonce in my eyes are wet. Hah! You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives! Cheers and applause I love you, god bless y'all. Screams” 2:42 OC…god bless y'all Screams