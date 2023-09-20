Home » Entertainment » Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson

Posted on

Danny Masterson‘s wife, Bijou Philips, filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show actor on Monday (September 18th). This comes two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early aughts.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Phillips’ lawyer, Peter Lauzon, said in a statement. The pair were wed in 2011 and share a nine-year-old daughter.

This turn of events came as a surprise to many, as a source told People following the sentencing that the Almost Famous actress “loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

