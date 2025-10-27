Bijou Phillips Seeks To Change Daughter’s Name After Ex-Husband’s Rape Conviction

Getty Images

Bijou Phillips has filed to change her 11-year-old daughter’s name from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips, according to court documents. The Almost Famous actress wants to drop her ex-husband Danny Masterson’s surname following his rape conviction. Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in May 2023 and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison that September. Phillips filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” two weeks after his sentencing. The former couple married in 2011 after dating since 2004. Both Phillips and Masterson’s legal status changed to “single” on the same day, court records show. Masterson filed an appeal in December 2024, claiming his trial contained “erroneous judicial rulings.” The name change petition awaits judicial approval. (Story URL)