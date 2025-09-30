Bill Burr Defends Riyadh Comedy Festival Performance Amid Human Rights Criticism

Getty Images

Comedian Bill Burr defended his participation in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival on his podcast, calling it a “mind-blowing experience” and describing audiences as wanting “real stand-up comedy.” Burr performed at the festival’s opening night Friday alongside Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., and Kevin Hart. He said organizers relaxed content restrictions after negotiations, leaving only two rules: “Don’t make fun of royals [and] religion.” Burr described discovering Western chains like Starbucks and McDonald’s throughout Saudi Arabia, saying locals were “just like us.” The festival has drawn sharp criticism from comedians including David Cross, who wrote “I am disgusted and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing.” Burr countered that audiences “know their reputation” and “were extra friendly,” calling the experience one of his “top three.” (Story URL)