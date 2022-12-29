Bill Cosby, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water.’ + More!

BILL COSBY IS PLANNING A COMEDY TOUR IN 2023: Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is planning to tour again in 2023, according to Variety. This comes after he was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 but was subsequently released in 2021, after the conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said on the WGH Talk show recently. When asked by host Scott Spears if he would tour in 2023, he said, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.”

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ SURPASSES $1 BILLION GLOBALLY IN FIRST TWO WEEKS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has become the sixth film ever to cross the $1 billion mark globally in its first two weeks. The movie reached this milestone on Tuesday (December 27th), and it is the first to do so since Spider Man: No Way Home in December 2021.