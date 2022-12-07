Bill Cosby Is Sued By Five Women For Sexual Assault In New York

Under New York’s new look-back law, which passed last month, five women are suing Bill Cosby for sexual assault and abuse that occurred decades ago. Two of the women, Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, are former actresses on The Cosby Show.

The 34-page lawsuit states, “Each plaintiff was sexually assaulted and battered by defendant Bill Cosby in the same or similar manner when he used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by the defendants … to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way.”

A spokesperson for Cosby has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”