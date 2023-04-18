Home » Entertainment » Bill Hader Says Carol Burnett Emailed Him To Share That They’re Related

Bill Hader Says Carol Burnett Emailed Him To Share That They’re Related

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the season four premiere of Barry Sunday night (April 16th), Bill Hader said Carol Burnett emailed him to let him know they’re distant relatives. Burnett discovered that the pair were cousins on a recent episode of Finding Your Roots.

"She emailed me," Hader told the outlet. "Yeah, she emailed me and said, 'Hey, we're related.' And I went, 'What?'" He added, "I told my my, kids! I'm like, 'We're all related to Ms. Hannigan," he said, referencing Burnett's role in Annie. “And they were like, 'Ah!!'"

The Saturday Night Live star also said he hopes they will be able to get together one day. "We've been texting and emailing and and stuff, so it's been really exciting. I hope I can, like, have dinner with her," he shared.

