Bill Hader To Co-Write, Potentially Star In Jonestown Series In Development At HBO

Bill Hader and Daniel Zelman are developing an HBO series focusing on Jim Jones and the tragic events at Jonestown. Hader may also star, co-write, and direct. Jim Jones founded the Peoples Temple and led followers to Jonestown, Guyana, where hundreds died after intentionally drinking poisoned Kool-Aid in 1978. Jones and Jonestown have previously been the subject of numerous media portrayals, including a CBS miniseries and a failed HBO project by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. Hader, best known for Barry and his tenure on Saturday Night Live, has earned Emmy recognition, winning best actor in a comedy twice. (Variety)